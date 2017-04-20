BYU men’s golf leads all teams at the 2017 West Coast Conference Golf Championships at 9-under, as the Cougars finished out the first round strong at the par-72 Riverside Country Club golf course on Thursday.

The No. 27 ranked Cougar women's golf team finished in second place behind No. 36 Pepperdine in the first day of the 2017 WCC Golf Championships at +8. Rose Huang and Alexandra White are tied for second place at +1.

"It was nice to see the guys get going a little bit," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "The weather kind of kept people in check, but we hung in there and finished strong. Golf is about finishing all 18 holes, and we closed out the round really nicely."

The No. 47 ranked Cougar men carded a score of 279 in the first round of conference tournament play. BYU closed out the round shooting 7-under as a team on holes six through nine. Saint Mary's trails BYU at 5-under, while No. 22 Pepperdine sits in third place at 2-under.

Patrick Fishburn led BYU men's golf, carding a 3-under 33 on the front nine. The junior eagled the seventh hole and birdied four holes. Fishburn is tied for second place at 4-under par, carding 68 on Thursday.

Spencer Dunaway is tied for fifth place. The sophomore fired a 69 to shoot 3-under. Peter Kuest shot 2-under in the first round of the WCC Championships. Dunaway and Kuest both birdied four holes on Thursday.

BYU women's golf battled back and forth with No. 36 Pepperdine through the first 18 holes of play. The Waves lead the Cougars by five strokes going into round two on Friday. BYU carded +8 as a team in Thursday's first round, and Pepperdine shot +3.

"We started off the day really well," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "We then struggled through the middle of the round. We will need to clean a few things up for tomorrow."

Alexandra White and Rose Huang led the Cougars, both firing 1-over rounds. White birdied five holes on Thursday, while Huang birdied three. White and Huang are tied for second place after round one.

Kendra Dalton and Brooklyn Hocker are tied for 12th place. The duo both fired 75s to shoot 3-over on the day. Lauren Atkinson carded a 76 on Thursday to tie for 14th place individually.

BYU men's and women's golf continue WCC Championship second round play on Friday with tee times starting at 8:50 a.m. MDT. The 2017 Championships are free and open to the public. Fans can download a map of Riverside Country Club if they choose to attend. Links to live stats are also provided on the BYU men's golf schedule page.