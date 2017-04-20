HURRICANE, Washington County — A teacher at Hurricane High School was arrested Thursday and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Aaron Karl Esplin, 40, of LaVerkin, was arrested for investigation of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, sexual battery and exploitation of a minor.

Hurricane police were notified by the school that they "had received information of an inappropriate relationship between a 17-year-old female student and her teacher," according to a prepared statement from the police department.

Investigators believe the teen sent inappropriate pictures of herself to Esplin who "admitted to soliciting the images," according to the statement.

Esplin is also accused of inappropriately touching the girl.

Hurricane police spokeswoman Tiffany Mower said she could not give additional information, including how long the alleged activity had been going on, or if the inappropriate touching happened on school property or elsewhere.

According to Esplin's school Web page, he has been teaching at Hurricane High School for 11 years and is the school's assistant baseball coach. He taught "mild/moderate special ed. as well as psychology and financial literacy."

Washington County School District officials were not immediately available for comment Thursday.