Climate change is real, and I'm a Republican. When was the last time you heard that sentence cut through the droning on C-SPAN? Probably never. The more familiar scene involves Republicans turning into comedians whenever global warming is mentioned (think Sen. Jim Inhofe's spectacular snowball stunt of 2015), and Democrats turning into boiling teapots every time Republicans call it a hoax (think every Sen. Bernie Sanders speech ever). Yet I find no discord between the way I view the environment and my political ideology.

It shouldn’t take much for us to agree that the climate is changing. The next time you’re bored and scrolling through Netflix, check out Jeff Orlowski's documentary "Chasing Ice" and munch on some popcorn while watching glaciers melt in real time. To deny that the ice caps are receding is like arguing that the majority of Americans actually enjoy watching the Patriots win. Record-high global temperatures, flooded coastlines and droughts in Africa are all observable evidences of a highly effective atmosphere that’s simply doing its job.

The real debate, then, seems to settle somewhere in a valley between mountains of scientific evidence for and against man's role in creating said chaos. From this debate springs all the bickering, brawling and caterwauling that usually makes the C-SPAN highlight reel at the end of the day, but the trouble with this dispute is how much it misses the mark. Taking care of the Earth that gives us life isn't a matter of politics. It’s a matter of stewardship, responsibility and consideration — principles that, when neglected, prove far more dangerous to the world than the declining population of polar bears.

When you boil it down, the state of our environment is really just a projection of society’s neglect of these virtues. When we collectively turn our backs on sound principles of character, we shouldn’t be surprised to see all aspects of life go downhill.

Author and environmental activist Wendell Berry sees an uncanny correlation between our relationships and the climate. “The ‘environmental crisis,’” he writes, “has happened because the human household ... is in conflict at almost every point with the household of nature.” In other words, if we don’t know how to take care of our planet, it’s because we don’t know how to take care of each other.

The “human household” is full of consumption — we consume material goods and we consume of each other. We take more than we give, and we cast aside that which we take. And when we have finished consuming, we move on and away from each other. If this is the standard of our relationships, is it any wonder that we treat the Earth in like manner? Is it possibly more than coincidence that divorce rates have risen in tandem with carbon emissions over the last 100 years?

When we stop to think that we are wholly dependent on Earth for all of our subsistence, the title “Mother Nature” takes on a deeper meaning. As figurative children of nature, we can do nothing to pay back the debt we owe her, but we can take literally the charge to “honor thy father and thy mother,” for improving our human relationships will teach us the principles we need to honor Mother Nature with sustainable practices.

This ought to be an approach to climate change that conservatives can naturally adopt. The very word “conservative” connotes conservation, maintenance and responsibility, so it follows that Republicans should lead out in nurturing these attributes both within our communities and in the way our communities interact with the environment.

Cultivating principles of stewardship, responsibility and consideration in our societies is the only long-lasting way we can alter the course of our actions, but deep-rooted character isn’t built in a day. In the short run, here are some community-based advances Republicans can consider to combat our environmental threats:

Support small and local business growth. Buying local helps cut the environmental costs of shipping, trade and industrial manufacturing.

Shy away from total land development. Maintaining open spaces encourages interaction with nature and allows for small-scale farming and gardening. Not only is local agriculture practical, but it also fosters principles of self-reliance, stewardship and gratitude.

Allot more to transportation budgets to invest in clean, efficient and cost-effective public transit systems. New systems should be implemented with a good deal of prudence and with thought for future growth, but where such is correctly established, the result should lead to less road maintenance, fewer carbon emissions and shorter transit times.

It’s time to realize that parts of our environment lie in serious neglect and that long-term solutions ought not to play the political zero-sum game. A careful and perhaps painful introspection of our habits, values and interactions with each other will be a tremendous first step in treating our planet with respect and reverence.

As Berry puts it, “We need better government, no doubt about it. But we also need better minds, better friendships, better marriages, better communities.” Only the content of our character will solve our climate problems, and people all along the political spectrum should do what they can to make that call for character a reality.

Christian Sagers is a student of American Studies at Brigham Young University.