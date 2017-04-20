Among the things to do this week are Earth Day events, an Autism egg hunt with the Salt Lake Gallery Stroll, author David Owen, music and dance performances, Supercross and Kenny Rogers.

Autism Awareness Egg Hunt and Gallery Stroll

KUED will host an Easter egg hunt at participating galleries of the Salt Lake Gallery Stroll for Autism Awareness Month, April 21, 6-9 p.m., downtown art galleries, free (gallerystroll.org)

David Owen

Join The New Yorker writer as he discusses and answers question about his new book "Where the Water Goes: Life and Death Along the Colorado River," April 21, 7 p.m., Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, free (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org)

Kenny Rogers

The Gambler rolls into town during his final world tour and shares nearly six decades of songs, April 21, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $45-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Spy Who Loved Me"

The Utah Symphony with Broadway performer Rachel York presents spy themes from "Mission Impossible," "Get Smart," "Pink Panther," "Austin Powers," "The Saint," "Charlie's Angels," music from Alfred Hitchcock movies and James Bond movies, April 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$82 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)

Earth Day Celebration

Build a flying contraption and craft with Sunprint paper, April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Museum of Ancient Life, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, free (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Earth Day 2017

Celebrate Earth Day with fun activities for the children, a water-wise plant sale, live performances, arts, crafts and fresh food, April 22, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $4 (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Supercross Championship Series

Monster Energy AMA Supercross races to the finish of a track full of jumps and obstacles, April 22, 1 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 S. 1400 East, $20-$100 (smithstix.com)

"Turandot"

The opera of Giacomo Puccini, featuring the aria "Nessun Dorma," will be performed by the Dixie State Symphony Orchestra, April 22, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Main Stage, DSU, St. George, $5 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

“Our Truest Friend”

Take a journey of hope, love and inspiration in this musical fireside presented by SCERA Youth Theater's Acting Up! high school company, April 23, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, free (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Madeleine Festival: Repertory Dance Theatre

The 2017 Madeleine Festival kicks off the season with RDT, April 23, 8 p.m., Cathedral of the Madeleine, 309 E. South Temple, free (801-364-6504 or utcotm.org)

“Shen Yun”

The Falun Buddha Study Association presents a world of magic and harmony with heroes, dragons, music and dance, April 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; April 26, 2 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $70-$150 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

The Harp Twins

Classically trained twin professional harpists bring their flair to rock and contemporary music, April 26, 7 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org)

