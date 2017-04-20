TAYLORSVILLE — A first-grade boy is in the hospital with broken bones after he darted in front of an SUV near his school Thursday.

Police say the 7-year-old is in fair condition after the collision that happened just as school let out. A crossing guard was directing students a little ways down the street, officers said. It was not immediately clear why the boy ran into the road.

People who saw the accident told investigators the driver of the white Durango was driving responsibly at the time of the accident, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

"We’re still investigating the situation," Lohrke said.

The boy was transported from Fremont Elementary School, 4249 S. Atherton Drive, to an area hospital.

The boy was the second Utah student to be hit by a car while crossing the street after the school day ended this week, according to police reports.

Dakota Kilburn, 14, of Syracuse, died Tuesday morning after he was hit by two cars as he walked in a crosswalk in front of Syracuse Junior High Monday night. Syracuse city leaders have said they are moving quicker than before on a plan to install lights at the crosswalk.