The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Steven G. Allred, 58, and Mitzie Kay Medeiros Allred, five children, Timpanogos 2nd Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah Timpanogos Stake: Argentina Rosario Mission, succeeding President Francisco J. Zanni and Sister Verónica Morales de Zanni. Brother Allred is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. Business owner, Ace Hardware. Born in Provo, Utah, to Gordon K. Allred and Maxine Gardner Allred.

Sister Allred is a former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward missionary, Sunday School teacher and Relief Society teacher. Born in Madera, California, to Melvin Gordon Medeiros and Gladys Mitsuru Nakata.

Douglas Keith Davies, 59, and Barbara Sue Kimber Davies, four children, Copper Hills 2nd Ward, West Jordan Utah Copper Hills Stake: Philippines San Pablo Mission, succeeding President Bart A. Mangum and Sister Renae Mangum. Brother Davies serves as a ward Young Men president and is a former stake president, high councilor and missionary in the Florida Tampa Mission. Retired vice president of engineering. Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Keith Ronald Davies and Patricia Ann Singleton Davies.

Sister Davies serves as a seminary teacher and is a former stake Relief Society secretary, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. Born in Caldwell, Idaho, to Charles Junior Kimber and Leah Pettingill Kimber.

Michael John Fermanis, 54, and Raelinda Maxine Hemi Fermanis, seven children, Titahi Bay Ward, Porirua New Zealand Stake: Philippines Manila Mission, succeeding President Creg D. Ostler and Sister Sondra Ostler. Brother Fermanis serves as a bishop and is a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, institute teacher and missionary in the Australia Melbourne Mission. Registrar, Institute of Professional Engineers New Zealand. Born in Sydney, Australia, to Algy Fermanis and Ena Ellen Dinse Fermanis.

Sister Fermanis serves as a Primary teacher and is a former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, institute teacher and Sunday School teacher. Born in Taumaranui, New Zealand, to Apihai Hemi and Apikara Smith Hemi.

Kyle Bruce Hettinger, 56, and Barbara Gay Egbert Hettinger, five children, Royal Palm Ward, Phoenix Arizona North Stake: România/Moldova Mission, succeeding President Clark D. Ivory and Sister Christine C. Ivory. Brother Hettinger serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. Attorney and partner, Perkins, Coie. Born in Elko, Nevada, to James Roderic Hettinger and Helen Kay Eaton Hettinger.

Sister Hettinger serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Primary teacher and seminary teacher. Born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Lindsay Egbert and Gretchen Dee Johnson Egbert.

Juan Lorenzo Orquera, 48, and Silvina Yael Michalek Orquera, one child, Belgrano Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Belgrano Stake: Argentina Salta Mission, succeeding President Ariel Chaparro and Sister Ana Scazzina Chaparro. Brother Orquera is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. Chief executive officer, Establecimiento Santa Ana S.A. Born in San Francisco, Argentina, to Florentino Leopoldo Orquera and Maria Amelia Elizagaray de Orquera.

Sister Orquera serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Ricardo Oscar Michalek and Teresa Lossino de Michalek.

Dale Simkins Orton, 62, and Annetta Green Orton, four children, Mountain View Ward, Cedar City Utah Stake: Oregon Eugene Mission, succeeding President H. Jeff Russell and Sister Susan Russell. Brother Orton serves as a young single adult adviser and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, stake mission president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Australia Sydney Mission. Administrator, Southern Utah University. Born in Cedar City, Utah, to Elmo Pendleton Orton and Glenis Simkins Orton.

Sister Orton serves as a young single adult adviser and is a former ward Young Women president, Relief Society teacher, Primary pianist and temple ordinance worker. Born in Salt Lake City to Garth M Green and Evelyn Annetta Olson Green.

Jerry Ross Thompson, 59, and Jeannette Monteza Thompson, four children, Legacy Ward, Calgary Alberta Fish Creek Stake: Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission, succeeding President Elie K. Monga and Sister Vianney Monga. Brother and Sister Thompson previously served in the Mozambique Maputo and Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa Missions. Brother Thompson is a former mission presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. Lawyer, Shim Law. Born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to George Adelbert Thompson and Fern Lucille Patching Thompson.

Sister Thompson is a former ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward missionary. Born in Panama City, Panama, to Alvaro Monteza and Edna Rosa Wantuck de Monteza.

Michael John Youngberg, 56, and Lana Woodward Youngberg, five children, Hobble Creek 9th Ward, Springville Utah Hobble Creek Stake: Sweden Stockholm Mission, succeeding President James E. Beckstrand and Sister Tamara Beckstrand. Brother Youngberg serves as a YSA high councilor and is a former stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Sweden Stockholm Mission. Managing member and owner, Quality Restoration, LLC. Born in Weiser, Idaho, to Evern Olend Youngberg and Roxie May Zaugg Youngberg.

Sister Youngberg serves as a young single adult adviser and is a former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, Relief Society teacher and Gospel Doctrine teacher. Born in Bountiful, Utah, to Lanford Hyrum Woodward and Edna Joyce West Woodward.

