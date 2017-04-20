SYRACUSE — A Clearfield karate instructor has been arrested and accused of having sexual relations with one of his young students.

Damian Fullmer, 20, was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail Thursday for investigation of six counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of forcible sodomy of a child.

Fullmer is a martial arts instructor at Evolutionary Martial Arts, 1588 S. 2000 West, in Syracuse.

Clearfield Police Sgt. Kyle Jeffries said that for the past five to six months, investigators believe Fullmer has been having sex with a teenage student under the age of 16. The incidents typically happened at Fullmer's house in Clearfield where he lives with his parents, Jeffries said.

At one point, the two were having sex almost every day of the week, according to a jail report.

The contact began when the girl and Fullmer allegedly began exchanging nude pictures. In September, she began sneaking out of her house and Fullmer would pick her up in his car, the report states.

The girl's parents, who live in Roy, contacted police Wednesday after she attempted suicide and was hospitalized. Fullmer was arrested at his house by Clearfield police about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe Fullmer and the girl met over a year ago. Jeffries said Thursday there was no evidence suggesting there were other victims, but he encouraged anyone with information to contact police at 801-525-2806.

For individuals or families dealing with a mental health crisis, help is available 24 hours a day at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK.