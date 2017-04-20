Utah State’s track and field teams hit the road for the 2017 Cardinal Classic, Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, in Stanford, California, at Cobb Track and Angell Field.

Utah State will face stiff competition this weekend, as it competes against four women’s teams and two men’s teams that are ranked in the USTFCCCA national poll.

The women’s side features No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Stanford, No. 13 Florida State and No. 14 Harvard, while the men’s competitions will highlight No. 10 Texas and No. 14 Stanford.

Friday’s events begin with the women’s javelin at 1 p.m. MT, and the action will close later that day with the men’s 5,000m at 9:22 p.m.

Saturday kicks off at 3 p.m., with the field events, while the meet will end at 9:11 p.m., with the men’s 10,000m.

The Aggies return from a historic weekend at the Mt. SAC Relays, where three school records fell at the hands of sophomore Cierra Simmons in the 3,000m steeplechase (10:12.52), sophomore Kashley Carter in the women’s 5,000m (16:14.46) and junior Dillon Maggard in the men’s 5,000m (13:41.17).

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.