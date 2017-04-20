After participating in the weeklong North American Country Music Association International Competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Chenille Saunders walked away with highest honors, according to a Hancock County Journal-Pilot article.

Saunders, who is from Logan, Utah, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, competed in the traditional gospel category on March 16. She was awarded 2017 Female Vocalist of the Year for her performance of “Amazing Grace,” and 2017 Female Entertainer of the Year for her renditions of “I'll Fly Away” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”