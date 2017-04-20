You’ve never had a friend like Will Smith.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Men in Black” actor is in talks to appear as the Genie in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Smith will take the reins from the late Robin Williams, who voiced the magical blue cartoon character in the 1992 animated film, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The Disney film “Aladdin” is a retelling of an old Middle Eastern story about a young man granted three wishes, which he uses to woo the local princess, Jasmine.

This isn’t Smith’s first rodeo with Disney films. He was in talks to play a role in Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” live-action remake, but that fizzled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No release date is set yet for this new movie. The leads have yet to be cast. Smith would be the first major casting decision.

The Huffington Post said Smith would make a great Genie because he can bring his own flavor to the character.

“If you’re attempting an ambitious remake, you probably need someone who knows what they’re doing. Smith was already the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ When Aladdin asks to be a prince, he’s got it covered. Done deal,” according to The Huffington Post. “Plus, in ‘Fresh Prince,’ James Avery’s Uncle Phil character was like Smith’s own wish-granter, giving him all kinds of opportunities. Now Smith can be the Uncle Phil for Aladdin.”

Disney’s latest live-action remake, “Beauty and the Beast,” has seen worldwide success with more than $1 billion earned at the box office, including more than $170 million in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.