Richard H. and Lee Waldman Child were married 70 years ago, on March 15, 1947, in Los Angeles, California. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Santa Rosa Ward, Palm Desert California Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Franklin and Opal Gibson Smith were married 70 years ago, on April 1, 1947, in Preston, Idaho. They were later married in the Logan Utah Temple. They are members of the Stonehaven Ward, Idaho Falls Ammon West Stake. They are the parents of three children and have six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Arthur and Virginia Meyer were married 70 years ago, on April 21, 1947, in Evanston, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Clinton 15th Ward, Clinton Utah Stake. They are the parents of seven children and have 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.