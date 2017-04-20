BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced state Route 12 between Bryce Canyon and Tropic is back to two lanes.

In mid-February, the highway shoulder and southern slope began to sag, and within days the area had completely fallen away, resulting in the closure of the eastbound lane between mileposts 14 and 15.

Although traffic is now flowing again, UDOT is reminding motorists the speed limit through the area remains reduced as crews continue to stabilize the slope.