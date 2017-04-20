CUIABÁ BRAZIL STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Francis Demetrius Mensch Da Silva, 32, financial administrator; succeeding Francisco Werner Kleim Moreira; wife, Regiane de Oliveira. Counselors — Wagner Pereira, 53, director, W. Pereira Accounting; wife, Rosana Moreira Andrade. Márcio Ojeda Torrilhas, 41, project overseer, MT Construction; wife, Edineida Andreia da Silva Torrilhas.

CUIABÁ BRAZIL INDUSTRIÁRIO STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Giovani Jesus de Carvalho, 32, business owner; succeeding Ivanecir da Silva Barboza; wife, Milene Gabriela Winck de Carvalho. Counselors — Devlin Ricardo da Silva Bezerra, 32, partner, Conrisa; wife, Karoline Fernandes Barbosa Bezerra. Paulo Roberto de Sousa Freitas Filho, 35, professor; wife, Elaine Lira Nascimento Freitas.

DELTA UTAH WEST STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Fred W Tasker, 63, training technician, IPSC; succeeding Theodore R. Rempp; wife, Nancy Jo Throckmorton Tasker. Counselors — Daniel M Johnson, 63, farmer; wife, Lori Mae Cooley Johnson. Kevin Don Morris, 60, maintenance supervisor, Millard County; wife, Katherine Elizabeth Dafoe Morris.

HOUSTON TEXAS BEAR CREEK STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Scott H. Welch, 54, attorney; succeeding John W. Allen; wife, Laura Jean Lyon Welch. Counselors — David Ray Hansen, 66, senior vice president and chief administration officer, Westlake Chemical Corp.; wife, R. Lisa Lawrence Hansen. Michael Earl Dailey, 43, vice president and general counsel, Air Liquide; wife, Leah Vail Dailey.

IVINS UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Kevin Martin Smith, 49, CEO, Tuacahn Center for the Arts; succeeding Daniel S. Robinson; wife, Rebecca Savage Smith. Counselors — Brett Trenton Muse, 51, physician; wife, Diane Wolfe Muse. Dennis Smith Mehr, 45, healthcare administrator, IHC Health Services; wife, Stacie Jo Harker Mehr.

LAIE HAWAII MARRIED STUDENT STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Steven Wayne Tueller, 55, budget, human resources and athletics managing director, BYU-Hawaii; succeeding P. Alfred Grace; wife, Laurie Sue Pieper Tueller. Counselors — Maurice Teahi Mo’o, 46, admissions officer, BYU-Hawaii; wife, Mamao Hefolau Ha’unga Mo’o. David Ronald Bybee, 47, associate professor, BYU-Hawaii; wife, Juanita Herenui Alvarez Bybee.

LEBANON OREGON STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Lee Raymond Weber, 51, vice president of operations, ATI Metals Inc.; succeeding Jason S. Carlile; wife, Kellie Lynn Beus Weber. Counselors — Kevin Clarke Harding, 48, manager, Hewlett Packard; wife, Christin Michelle Caswell Harding. Douglas Robert Marteeny, 45, district attorney; wife, Elizabeth Jeanne Rutherford Marteeny.

LEHI UTAH WILLOW PARK STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — Douglas Paul Rich, 45, finance manager; succeeding Douglas J. Wilcox; wife, Sherry Malia Farnsworth Rich. Counselors — Aaron David Watson, 40, executive vice president worldwide business development, Clicktale; wife, Brooklyn Taylor Watson. Craig Pihl Jensen, 40, school administrator; wife, Stephanie Anne Iverson Jensen.

LIMA PERU PUENTE PIEDRA STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Jose Ysmael Morales Rojas, 35, manager, MR Contractor SAC; succeeding Aquije Lopez; wife, Roxana Norma Garma Castillo. Counselors — Daniel Salvador Cahua Salazar, 50, archives assistant, Crosland Logistics SAC; wife, Mara Noemi Valverde Fernandez. Wilson David Sanchez Manayay, 35, technical support, P. Piedra Municipality; wife, Roxana Edith Moreno Quiroz.

MATAMOROS MEXICO STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Emmanuel Garcia, 38, judicial analyst; succeeding Jesus Ricardo Cepeda Martinez; wife, Herlinda Treviño de Leon. Counselors — Miguel Angel Garza Gonzalez, 45, businessman; wife, Blanca Rocio Escobedo Urrecha. Angel David Sanchez Zamudio, 35, operations specialist, Comego; wife, Sandra Cruz Aviña.

MEEKER COLORADO STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Douglas Edward Kennedy, 46, president, Kennedy & Associates; succeeding Curtis B. Ercanbrack; wife, Christine Banner Kennedy. Counselors — Larry Brian Ellgen, 50, owner, Lazy E Transport; wife, Lynae Robinson Ellgen. Audie Robert Williams, 54, owner, Double J Contracting; wife, Kaye Elaine McDowell Williams.

MERIDIAN IDAHO SETTLERS PARK STAKE: (Feb. 26, 2017) President — Gavy Lee Ashby, 49, managing engineer, Forsgren Associates; succeeding Stephen P. Henneman; wife, Jennifer Jensen. Counselors — Guan Chiong Teh, 62, pathology supervisor; wife, Marion Calge Eng Teh. Gregory Allan Borup, 41, director of financial planning, CTI Foods; wife, Jaylene Marie Pyfer Borup.

MESA ARIZONA SALT RIVER STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Grif Cardon Hiatt, 39, CFO, Cardon Hiatt/Cardon Bowden; succeeding Bert L. Whimpey; wife, Brittny Erin Skidmore Hiatt. Counselors — David Lawrence Johnson, 54, attorney; wife, Tiffanie Lyn Lansing Johnson. Jason Kunane Enos, 45, IC layout designer; wife, Julie Wilson Enos.

OAKLEY IDAHO STAKE: (Feb. 19, 2017) President — LaVel Deloss Stoker, 59, farmer; succeeding David J. Pickett; wife, Wendy Wade Stoker. Counselors — David Shane Beck, 50, owner/manager, David Beck & Sons; wife, Toini Katriina Ames Beck. William Scott Arnell, 48, environmental health specialist; wife, Breana Leanne Short Arnell.

OREM UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Steven Earl Call, 55, director of business development, Acumen Learning; succeeding Robert P. Shippen; wife, Sue Ellen Parkinson Call. Counselors — Bruce LeRay McAllister, 58, owner/partner, Taipan Trading; wife, Debra Lynne Heaps McAllister. Troy Lane Monney, 52, chief operating officer, Maritz CX; wife, Tracy Lee Clary Monney.

OREM UTAH YSA 2ND STAKE: (March 12, 2017) President — Michael Edward May, 61, district athletic director, Alpine School District; succeeding John G. Lant; wife, Carol Leslie Glazier May. Counselors — Michael Lee Kezerian, 60, distribution services employee; wife, Sarah Peterson Kezerian. David R Wright, 59, senior director of contracts, Telogis Inc.; wife, Cheri Lynn Christiansen Wright.

PACHUCA MEXICO SOUTH STAKE: (March 5, 2017) President — Victor Venegas Gutierrez, 38, sub-director, Actinver; succeeding José Raúl Serrano Cruz; wife, Eloisa Arlette Ortiz Hernandez. Counselors — Ruben Dario Gomez Pantoja, 51, finance manager, LDS Church; wife, Maria Teresa Arellano Soto. Enriquez Vazquez Ildefonso, 39, head of maintenance, State of Mexico; wife, Perla Isabel Ruiz Alcantara.

PASAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Jan. 29, 2017) President — Bryan Gomez Borela, 40, international sales assistant director, SM Development Corp.; succeeding Gerardo A. Tongco; wife, Johanna Eliza Clair Te Borela. Counselors — Rudyard Pangan Buscato, 40, finance manager, LDS Church; wife, Caris Bele Marie Moron Jevilla Buscato. Joshua Dongito Rifareal, 32, architect; wife, Ladie Gail Gallardo Canoy.

The LDS Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The publication's content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.