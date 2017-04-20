SALT LAKE CITY — Utah female students are accusing a national organization of having a sexist dress code.

The dress code for the American Legion of Auxiliary's Utah Girls State requires girls wear only blouses with skirts or dresses throughout most of the program. It specifically bans pantsuit options.

Cottonwood High School senior Chloe Collins, who worked for a presidential campaign and is a community organizer's intern, says the dress code will make it hard for her to feel comfortable at the program. Collins says constantly having to keep her sitting position in mind will impact her experience.

Girls State education director Cary Fisher says the board previously considered adding pantsuits to the dress code.

Fisher says girls who do not agree with the dress code can chose not to attend.