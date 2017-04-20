The music scene in Salt Lake City just got a little smarter.

Salt Lake Community College announced Tuesday it will co-sponsor the 2017 Twilight Concert Series with the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

The decision was made "to bridge the gap between arts and education" in the community and provide more "quality, affordable, live performances," according to a news release about the new sponsorship.

"The Arts Council fully supports SLCC’s vision to be a model for inclusive and transformative education and strengthening the communities served through the success of its students," the news release said.

The press release said the collaboration is a natural fit because SLCC is dedicated to improving the community many of its students are actively involved in.

"Sponsoring this concert series is one more way we can say that SLCC is your community college,” Joy Tlou, SLCC public relations director, said in the news release.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Twilight Concert Series. The Salt Lake Arts Council announced the 2017 lineup last week. Performers for this year include Solange, The Roots and Little Dragon.

The concert series will take place from July 20 to Aug. 30 at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City. You can buy tickets for the event online here.

Brittany Binowski is a senior web producer for Deseret National.