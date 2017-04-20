Utah State's men's golf team travels to Tucson, Arizona, this weekend to compete in the 2017 Mountain West Championship set to begin Friday, April 21.

All 11 Mountain West teams will play a total of 54 holes during the three-day tournament with the first round scheduled to begin Friday at 7 a.m. PT. The tournament, which runs through Sunday, April 23, will be played on the par-72, 7,194-yard Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort.

Utah State, which is paired with Fresno State, will tee off beginning at 9 a.m., on Friday.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are seniors Tanner Jenson and Eli Rogers, junior Braxton Miller and freshmen Hayden Eckert and Chase Lansford.

On the season, Jenson leads Utah State with a stroke average of 72.32 through 25 rounds, while Eckert has a stroke average of 73.14 through 22 rounds. Miller has a stroke average of 73.24 through 25 rounds, while Rogers and Lansford have stroke averages of 73.84 and 73.96 through 25 rounds, respectively.

In all, Utah State has competed in 10 tournaments and has finished in the top 10 in nine of those events, including a second-place finish at the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational in February with a 7-under 569 (285-284).

UNLV won the 2016 Mountain West Championship with an 18-under 846 (286-281-279), while Fresno State’s Trevor Clayton took medalist honors with a 9-under 207 (66-72-69). Utah State finished in 11th place at last year’s championship at 18-over 882 (293-291-298) as Rogers finished tied for 28th with a 2-over 218 (73-73-72), Miller tied for 36th at 6-over 222 (73-73-76) and Jenson tied for 43rd at 9-over 225 (75-77-73).

Rogers also competed in the 2015 Mountain West Championship as a sophomore and tied for 44th at 13-over 226 (73-80-73), while Miller played in the 2014 MW Championship as a freshman and led USU as he tied for 22nd at 7-over 220 (76-76-68).

Jenson also has championship experience under his belt as he tied for 23rd at the 2012 Western Athletic Conference Championships at 13-over 229 (72-74-83).

Live scoring is available for all three days of the 2017 Mountain West Championship via Golfstat, and daily results will be posted on Utah State's athletics website.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.