MAGNA — David Faeber has a fascination with wolves.

“I have always loved wolves,” the 38-year-old Cedar Hills man said.

That is why, more than anything, Faeber wanted to meet one before he runs out of time. He has cancer, and doctors estimate he has about six months to live.

“I’ve been trying different treatments, delaying the inevitable,” Faeber said.

His dying wish is to spend time with wolves. So when his family found out that James Dix, who runs Utah's Reptile Rescue in Magna, had wolves and invited Faeber to come out, they were thrilled.

“My sister found these great wolves where I could pet them and interact with them,” Dix said.

So Wednesday, on an ordinary afternoon in Magna, Faeber finally did the one thing he’s always dreamed of.

“A dying man’s wish, and he should be able to get that, or anyone, whether a child or an adult or whatever,” Dix said.

It was a day the family will never forget.