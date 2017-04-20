SALT LAKE CITY — The town of Fayette in Sanpete County has been given a $444,100 grant to help dig a new well and shut down a contaminated water source.

The Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant was announced Wednesday by KayLyn Nerby, acting Utah director of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Rural Development.

“No community is immune to the problems that accompany years of drought,” Nerby said in a statement. “This assistance is in place to ensure that even our smallest communities like Fayette have reliable and safe drinking water.”

Central Utah has experienced years of drought, making available water scarce. Fayette relied on just one spring and a series of wells as a backup source of water until 2011, when the spring started to dry up.

This problem led to the town’s aquifer losing positive pressure, allowing contaminants to reach the water supply. The grant will help pay to drill a new well and construct its accompanying building.