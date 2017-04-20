Police are investigating allegations that students may have thrown bleach on classmates during a pep rally at West High School earlier this month.

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating allegations that students may have thrown bleach on classmates during a pep rally at West High School earlier this month.

On April 7, students at West High were in the gymnasium for the annual Spirit Bowl, a competition between classes. At some point during the assembly, bleach was thrown into the crowd.

Salt Lake police are investigating whether a senior or group of seniors were upset with members of the freshman class for beating them.

Two students were sent to the hospital and later released, according to police.

A woman who claimed to be the mother of one of those students expressed her anger on West High's Facebook page.

"Where is the video of the seniors throwing bleach on my daughter and the rest of the students? It wasn't (a) successful Spirit Bowl, especially with kids getting injured," she wrote. "I will be pressing charges against the students responsible for the bleach.

"I had my daughter up at the ER, and she was treated for the abrasion in her eye caused by the bleach," she wrote in another post.

After school let out for the day, members of the two classes squared off outside the school. Multiple officers were called to the school about 2:20 p.m. after reports of a "large fight," police said.

Two females were detained and one was cited for assault, according to police.

Police are trying to identify the person who brought the container of bleach to the school, as well as whether it was thrown randomly or targeted a specific student.

According to a post from West High on its Facebook page, "the students responsible have been identified and appropriate actions are being taken."