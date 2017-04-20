SALT LAKE CITY — Bambara chef Nathan Powers will join more than 250 renowned chefs and members of the culinary community for Chefs Cycle, a 300-mile endurance bike ride to raise funds and awareness to end childhood hunger.

The ride takes place May 16-18 in Santa Rosa, California. Powers is part of the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants team, whose goal is to raise $60,500 for No Kid Hungry, a campaign that connects kids in need with nutritious food and teaches their families how to cook healthy, low-cost meals.

“As chefs, our passion is food — in and out of the kitchen,” Powers said in a statement. “I am proud to be part of a movement that ensures children and families in need have access to nutritious, affordable meals, and builds awareness of ways our communities can solve the challenge of childhood hunger.”

Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can connect a child with up to 10 meals. Chefs Cycle is working to raise $2 million for the organization, which would provide 20 million meals to children in need across the country. From now until the event, Bambara at the Hotel Monaco will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry for every ravioli and gnocchi dish purchased.

Donations can be made to Powers and the Kimpton team at chefscycle.org.