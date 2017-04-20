This summer a brand new attraction will be coming to Disneyland Resort's California Adventure. The ride, "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT!" opens on May 27, according to a press release from Disneyland Resorts.
The ride "launches guests into a chaotic and hilarious adventure that combines a breathtaking free-fall sensation with all-new visual and audio effects."
The press release also notes that the ride, like the film, will feature an "awesome mix tape" of music.
The ride is part of the amusement park's larger summer-long campaign, "Summer of Heroes." Taking advantage of Disney's acquisition of Marvel, Disney will be incorporating characters from Marvel franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers into the resort's cast of more traditional Disney characters.
The attraction also accompanies the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which is set to be released on May 5.
More space-themed adventures are coming to Disneyland in the near future. A much-anticipated new Star Wars-themed land is coming to both Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.