Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz said on Wednesday that he’s not running for re-election in 2018.

In a Facebook post, Chaffetz wrote that he doesn’t plan to run for any office in the upcoming midterm election, crediting his family and prayerful consultation for helping him make the decision.

“I am grateful for all of you in the current and previous 3rd Congressional District. I acknowledge the outstanding work of my dedicated staff. Together we have been a strong advocate for Utahns,” he wrote on Facebook.

Chaffetz’s decision launched multiple reactions inside and outside the Beehive State. GOP leaders hailed his work in Congress, while social media was abuzz over his decision.

Political blog The Hill and news site Fusion both speculated that Chaffetz may be running for president.

Fusion found that Friends of Jason Chaffetz, a campaign committee for the Utah Republican, recently registered two domain names that indicate a presidential run — Jason2028.com and JasonChaffetz2028.com.

Both were secured by the Chaffetz campaign organization in April 6.

As political site Red State mentioned, these URLs offer more evidence that a White House run is a possibility. And, by leaving his representative post early, it gives him some time to step away from the public eye.

"The time off between 2018 and the next campaign may be a time to cleanse the public’s palate of a lot of the backwash that has tainted the current attitudes toward politicians, especially those of any prominence," according to Red State.

The group also registered JasonForGovernor.com back in 2013, according to The Hill, which redirects to a landing page.

Both Jason2028.com and JasonChaffetz2028.com, meanwhile, don’t lead anywhere.

Politicians aren’t always in charge of their domain names, though. According to The Des Moines Register, people will register domain names in a practice known as “domain squatting," which is when “opponents, fans, namesakes and other enterprising spirits snatch up Web addresses relevant to candidates.”

People will snatch these domains up before politicians even have a chance to do it themselves, The Register reported.

But as The New York Times reported, politicians are often recommended to buy their domains early if they plan to run for president.