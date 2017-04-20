Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, gives an interview on the Doug Wright Show on KSL Newsradio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chaffetz confirmed Thursday he may step down before the end of his term representing the 3rd District in Congress.

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, confirmed Thursday he may step down before the end of his term, raising the possibility of a special election to fill his 3rd District seat in Congress.

"My future plans are not yet finalized, but I haven't ruled out the possibility of leaving early. In the meantime, I still have a job to do, and I have no plans to take my foot off the gas," Chaffetz said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Chaffetz made a surprise announcement that he would not run for re-election to the House seat he's held since 2008 or for any other office in 2018, but said a bid for governor in 2020 he's talked about before was still a "maybe."

It will be up to Gov. Gary Herbert to call a special election for Chaffetz's seat if he leaves before his current term ends at the beginning of 2019, but there is no process in place in state law.

An attempt to spell out how such an election would be conducted failed during the 2017 Legislature. At the time, 2nd District Rep. Chris Stewart was reportedly a contender for secretary of the Air Force under President Donald Trump.

"I think there is a little uncertainty as to what the process is because we have not done it before," the governor said Thursday at his monthly news conference on KUED. "We will let the attorney general's office and our legal experts guide on this."

State Elections Director Mark Thomas said "a lot of different scenarios" for a special congressional election were discussed during the session, but without legislation clarifying the process, officials have to sort out how to proceed.

Herbert said he does not believe a special session of the Legislature will be needed to deal with the process for filling a congressional vacancy if Chaffetz does decide to leave early.

There's already no shortage of candidates to replace Chaffetz, who faced a raucous crowd at a town hall meeting earlier this year angry that the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee he chairs was not investigating Trump.

National Democrats already are interested in the race, helping to fill the campaign coffers of Kathryn Allen, a Cottonwood Heights doctor who attracted the attention of Rosie O'Donnell for criticizing Chaffetz online.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told the Deseret News Thursday the national party sees a real opportunity to claim Chaffetz's seat.

"We’re going to swing the bat there. We’re going to swing the bat everywhere," Perez said. "You saw the genuine passion at the town hall meetings. People I think were outraged."

Contributing: Amy Joi O'Donoghue