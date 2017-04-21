College graduates in 2017 may want to head to Utah.

ZipRecruiter, an employment marketplace website, recently ranked Salt Lake City in the top 20 best job markets.

Salt Lake City finished sixth on the list, ahead of Boston; San Francisco; Nashville, Tennessee; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Minneapolis topped the list, followed closely by Kansas City, Missouri; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; and Indianapolis in the top five.

Technology is the top market for Salt Lake City college grads, with the top job being project manager.

Salt Lake City also earned high rankings for its low unemployment rate — 3.2 percent — and median rent at $1,495, according to the report.

Western cities had the most success on the list, with eight cities making the top 25. The South also did well with seven spots.

Technology was the top industry in 11 of the cities, with project manager also earning the top job spot.

A WalletHub study last year ranked Salt Lake City as the eighth best city for jobs, placing behind Chandler, Arizona, and Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Scottsdale, Arizona, and Plano, Texas, ranked at the head of the list, according to WalletHub.