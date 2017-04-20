Weber State freshman outfielder Takesha Saltern (right) gets a congratulatory high five from junior Molly Horne (left) after scoring in an NCAA softball game against Portland State on Saturday.

In the midst of one of the most prolific offensive seasons in Weber State softball history, freshman right fielder Takesha Saltern is turning heads around the country.

Saltern, a native of Smithfield, Utah, was named to the 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year top 25 finalist list on Thursday morning. She is the first player in Big Sky Conference history to be named to the top 25 finalist list.

As of Wednesday’s games, Saltern ranks No. 15 in the nation with a .446 batting average and is No. 25 in the nation in hits with 58. Her batting average is on pace for a Weber State single-season school record, and her 58 hits is tied for the seventh-most in a single season in Wildcat history. She has hit six triples this year, a Weber State single-season record and tied for the second-most in Weber State career history.

Saltern’s resume also includes a school record 21-game hitting streak and a school record 34-game bases reached streak this year. She has 19 multi-hit games, including five games of at least three hits, and has had at least one hit in 34 of the Wildcats’ 39 games. Saltern is second in the Big Sky with 17 stolen bases and is 17-for-18 in stolen base attempts.

On May 11, the list will be trimmed down to the top 10 finalists, while the top three finalists will be selected and released on May 24. The Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year trophy will be presented on May 31.

Weber State (8-3 Big Sky, 24-14-1 overall) returns to action on Friday at Idaho State. First pitch from Miller Ranch Stadium in Pocatello, Idaho, is set for 1 p.m.

Justin Johnson is an Athletic Communications Assistant at Weber State University. For more information about Weber State University athletics, please visit: http://www.weberstatesports.com.