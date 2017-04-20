Utah is among the top three states with the highest number of arts and cultural workers, according to a report released Wednesday, April 19 by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and National Endowment for the Arts.
Utah also exceeds the national rate in growth in arts and cultural workers, according to the news release, which is based on the most recent economic data from 2014.
The BEA and NEA collaborated to form the Arts and Cultural Production Satellite Account, and this is the first time it has data on the arts' contributions to the U.S. economy, according the news release.
“Information from the Arts and Cultural Production Satellite Account has been invaluable for understanding the role of arts and culture in our economy, demonstrating that the arts are indeed part of our everyday lives,” NEA chairwoman Jane Chu said in the news release. “Now with the new state data, state leaders have a powerful tool to assess and advance arts and culture for the benefit of all their residents.”
Utah is among seven states that exceed the national rate for arts and cultural workers by 9 to 17 percent. Utah has high numbers in jewelry manufacturing, design services and performing arts presenters, according to the news release.
The Beehive State is also in the top five for employment per worker in the motion picture and video industry, along with California, New York, Louisiana and New Mexico.
For more information, visit arts.gov.