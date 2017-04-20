Here’s a look at the news for April 20.

Bernie Sanders to speak in Utah on Friday

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Salt Lake City on Friday, according to the Deseret News.

Sanders, the former Democratic Party presidential candidate who lost in the 2016 primary to Hillary Clinton, won almost 80 percent of the Democratic vote in Utah’s primary, the Deseret News reported.

The Utah Democratic Party hopes "to capitalize on the enthusiasm Sanders generated in the state last year to start chalking up significant wins at the ballot box," the Deseret News reported.

It is "part of the Bernie revolution. Many of the Bernie Sanders supporters are now wanting to see a more progressive Democratic Party,” Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon told the Deseret News.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Chaffetz won’t seek re-election

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz won’t seek re-election or any office in the 2018 midterm elections, the Deseret News reported.

Chaffetz announced his decision in a Facebook post, saying he sought personal and prayerful counsel beforehand.

Chaffetz told the Deseret News last year he was interested in the state’s governorship. He told the Deseret News on Wednesday that “maybe” it would be an option for him in the future.

"But here, early in 2017, I'm not willing to commit one direction or another," he said. "I expect to be involved and engaged in politics. I'm not walking totally away. I want to have a voice out there. I enjoy that part of it."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Utah ranks top five for national park visits

More than 14.4 million people visited Utah national parks in 2016, putting the Beehive State in the top five for most visitor spending, according to the Deseret News.

Utah placed ahead of Arizona, which is home to the Grand Canyon, according to the Deseret News.

Visitors to the Beehive State spent $1.1 billion in 2016, which is just a sliver of the $35 billion total spent nationwide, the Deseret News reported.

"National Parks are America’s treasure which provide magnificent outdoor recreation opportunities and serve as economic engines for local communities," said Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

California led the nation with $2 billion in spending. Alaska ($1.3 billion), North Carolina ($1.3 billion) and Virginia ($1.1 billion) ranked just ahead of Utah in the top five.

Read more at the Deseret News.

China praises U.S. over nuclear issue

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the country is “gravely concerned” with North Korea’s plan to continue conducting missile launch tests, according to CNN.

Spokesman Lu Kang also praised the United States for its constructive behavior during North Korea’s tests, CNN reported.

"American officials did make some positive and constructive remarks... such as using whatever peaceful means possible to resolve the (Korean) Peninsula nuclear issue. This represents a general direction that we believe is correct and should be adhered to," Lu said.

Lu’s comments come a day after North Korea ran a state-run TV program that showed an American cities in flames as a result of a nuclear test.

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Han Song-ryol also condemned the U.S. this week, BBC reported.

"If the United States is reckless enough to use military means, it would mean from that very day an all-out war," Han said, according to BBC.

China’s foreign ministry said those statements don’t help ease the ongoing tension, CNN reported.

Read more at CNN.

Adorable baby kangaroo wants to go in her pouch

This video of an orphan kangaroo searching for her pouch is just too adorable, according to Digg.