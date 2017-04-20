Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked every NFL head coach, and former BYU Cougar Andy Reid came in at No. 3 on the list.

Speaking of Reid's career in the NFL, Prisco wrote, "He has had three losing seasons in 18 as a head coach, one of those in his first with the Eagles in 1999. He has had 11 seasons of 10 or more victories, including the past two seasons with the Chiefs."

After talking about Reid's struggles in the playoffs, Prisco continued, "I know he doesn't have a ring, but he has done some amazing things, which is why he's in this third spot, above some guys who have won rings."

Marcus Williams a great backup plan; Bolles to the Seahawks

Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated released his latest mock draft with a backup plan for each team if they miss out on the guy they really need in the first round.

Burke had Utah safety Marcus Williams as the backup plan for the Chargers if they don't land Malik Hooker of Ohio State at the No. 7 overall pick.

Of Williams, Burke wrote, "A Day 2 steal waiting to happen, Williams is cut from the same free safety mold as Hooker — both players can track the ball like they have built-in radar."

Garett Bolles also made the mock draft, but not as a backup plan, as Burke had him going to the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 26 pick, saying, "Bolles needs to play with more power, but he’s still a ready-made NFL starter. The Seahawks could run behind him all day."

And finally...

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy made the trip to the White House with the New England Patriots where he took an interesting photo doing an impersonation of George Washington in front of a famous picture.