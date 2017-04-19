I'm just lucky and blessed to get a goal like that in a rivalry game like this.

HIGHLAND — Getting a win over American Fork is always satisfying, but the way the Lone Peak boys soccer team scored a 3-2 win on Wednesday made it even more so.

Tyler Gundred scored a golden goal at the 7:10 mark of the first overtime to lift the Knights to victory and then promptly pulled off his shirt in his exuberance, as his teammates rallied around him to celebrate the win.

"I'm just lucky and blessed to get a goal like that in a rivalry game like this," Gundred said.

Gundred received the ball to the right of the post off an assist from Logan Beus and knew just what to do with it.

"I just knew I had to do whatever it takes to get the ball, turned, and then just put it toward the goal," Gundred said. "I wasn't expecting it to go that far in the corner, but a goal's a goal."

Also a bit unexpected for the Knights was falling behind the Cavemen 2-0 after one half of play. The reason wasn't due to underestimating the opponent — far from it, but due to how well the Knights played for most of the first half. Time of possession was weighed heavily in Lone Peak's favor throughout the first 40 minutes, although all the scoring chances were put away by American Fork's stingy defense.

The two goals from the Cavemen were put through by Nathan Mumford at the 20:10 mark of the first half, and then again at the 17:35 mark.

"American Fork is a composed team — a team that is very well-coached, so even though we controlled the ball, they weren't rattled," said Lone Peak coach Mark Graham. "They got through on their few chances and we didn't on ours, so they got that lead and we had to rally and play from behind a bit."

Even though Lone Peak remained confident throughout, a 2-0 deficit can quickly prove almost insurmountable if it's pushed to 3-0. With that in mind, the Knights approached the second half with some urgency.

"They're a really good team, and we were a bit shocked, so we knew we had to get it going," Gundred said. "Our approach was to just stay with it and try and get one goal at a time."

Lone Peak broke through at the 34-minute mark of the second half, with Justin Jones the beneficiary of a hard shot into goal by Gundred. Jones cleaned it up calmly into the back of the net to cut the lead to 2-1.

The teams fought back and forth until Lone Peak's Caleb Hanssen kicked through a goal after a deflection off a corner kick. The team's then headed for overtime, setting up Gundred's heroics, which almost didn't happen due to some sudden tightness felt in his back toward the end of the second half.

"I just couldn't breath that much. My back was spasming," Gundred said. "Overtime comes and I just went over to trainers to get taped up, but you have to play through stuff like that."

With the win, Lone Peak improves to 4-1 in Region 4 play while American Fork drops to 3-2-1. The Cavemen will work to rebound from the loss with a match at Pleasant Grove this Friday while the Knights will play at Riverton, also on Friday.

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney