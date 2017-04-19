I feel like when we’re hitting we’re a pretty tough team to beat. I was proud of them all, they all hit the ball real well.

GRANTSVILLE — A week after a pair of discouraging losses, Grantsville’s bats were popping on Wednesday in a much-needed bounce-back performance.

Grantsville pounded out 14 hits, including three home runs, and also forced Stansbury into several errors with other hard-hit balls as it rolled to the 13-2 victory.

Addison Smith’s walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth ended the game early.

“I feel like when we’re hitting we’re a pretty tough team to beat,” said Grantsville coach Heidi Taylor. “I was proud of them all, they all hit the ball real well.”

Bayle Crosman and Reannon Justice also hit home runs in the convincing victory, as Justice finished the game going 3 for 3 with three RBI and three runs scored.

The run support was more than enough for Alese Casper, who was in complete control on the mound for Grantsville as she struck out five and only allowed four hits.

“My curve ball and my rise ball were working well,” said Casper. “ I don’t know what they do, but they break well.”

At the plate, Casper led off the game with a single and came around to score for the early 1-0 lead. Grantsville added another run in the second inning but really broke the game wide open in the third as it took advantage of three Stansbury errors to open up a 6-0 lead.

Justice highlighted the third inning with a two-run home run, but Stansbury’s defensive miscues were key as well.

“We just really want to look at getting nice solid hits, and accidents happen sometimes and we’ll take it,” said Taylor.

Grantsville stretched the lead to 9-1 in the fourth inning highlighted by Crosman’s leadoff shot over the center field wall.

Energy was a big problem last week for Grantsville in losses to Tooele and Bear River, but Casper said Stansbury’s early intensity really got her team going.

“They came out really energetic and once I heard their energy, I thought ‘hey, this is kind of fun,’ and then our dugout exploded. That was great,” said Casper.

With the victory Grantsville improved to 3-1 at the midway point of Region 10 play, but Taylor expects a much tougher game in the rematch with Stansbury next month.

“You never want to lose to an inner-county rival, and we did a lot of good things today. But we have to know they have another pitcher we haven’t seen and that they’re going to come out and do their job next time, so we have to always be on our A-game because every team in our region is tough,” said Taylor.