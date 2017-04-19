COLORADO CITY, Ariz. — Three people face charges in Arizona in the death of a Utah man whose body was found last August in a remote Arizona desert area north of the Grand Canyon.

Criminal complaints filed Friday in Mohave County Justice Court charge Hurricane residents Tammy Renee Freeman, Francis Lee McCard and Kelley Marie Perry with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Trish Carter says the charges stem from the death of 30-year-old David Corey Heisler of Santa Clara in Washington County.

No information was immediately available on whether the three defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

Utah investigators have said Perry and Heisler had a daughter together and he got full custody shortly before his disappearance.

The three already face Utah charges stemming from Heisler's disappearance.