At the same time the Utah Jazz are surely trying to figure out a way of defending the rim better for Game 3 of their playoff series against the L.A. Clippers, they're also urging fans to guard against a potential problem as it relates to tickets for the contest.

The Jazz on Wednesday issued a fraud alert for tickets to Games 3 and 4 of the series, which will be Friday and Sunday at Vivint Arena. Fans are being warned of purchasing fraudulent tickets from a non-verified third party. Only tickets purchased from authorized outlets guarantee entry.

Tickets can be purchased at utahjazz.com, the Vivint Arena box office, any Smith's Tix outlet or by calling (801) 355-SEAT.

A March story by Logan Newman of the Arizona Republic highlighted ways to avoid ticket fraud at the Final Four.

Game 3 of the series, which is tied at one apiece, will tip off Friday at 8 p.m. MDT. Sunday's game will begin at 7 p.m.