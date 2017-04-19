MILLCREEK — Human skeletal remains discovered in the Millcreek area last month have been identified as a Murray woman who was reported missing in 2015.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains to be that of Kellie Josephson, 55.

Josephson was last seen on June 13, 2015. She told her family she was going to Rexburg, Idaho, but she never arrived. Josephson did not own a car and it was not clear how she intended to get to Idaho. After she disappeared, there was no activity recorded on her cellphone or bank accounts.

On March 19, hikers in Deaf Smith Canyon, near 3700 East and 8800 South, found skeletal remains, including a skull, "off the beaten path" at the bottom of an 80- to 90-foot cliff, according to police. Detectives also recovered a syringe and three bottles of insulin — two full and one empty — at the scene.

Josephson was identified through dental records. A cause of death had not been determined as of Wednesday.

Police say Josephson's family, who still lives in Utah, was notified Wednesday morning that the remains had been identified.