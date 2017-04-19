SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake police want to question two to three people spotted walking along the Jordan River Parkway about the same time a man was found shot to death on Sunday.

The body of Matthew Holt, 46, of South Jordan, was found on Easter Sunday in the driver's seat of a car parked in the lot of a closed business in the area of 3200 South and 900 West about 2:45 p.m., according to police.

Police have released little information about the investigation.

On Wednesday, detectives released poor quality surveillance photos reportedly taken of people walking along the Jordan River Parkway Trail near 3100 South between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

South Salt Lake police detective Gary Keller said investigators believe the men are potential witnesses and may have talked to or saw Holt before his death. Keller said he did not know Wednesday why investigators believe the men may have interacted with Holt or whether they were simply the only people recorded walking in the area at that time.

A motive for the killing was still unknown as of Wednesday. It is also unclear whether police had been able to retrace Holt's steps and determine where he was coming from or where he was going, or if any evidence was collected from his car.

Police are also asking for anyone who was in the area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday and may have seen Holt or his car to call 801-840-4000.