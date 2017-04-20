The eradication of poverty within a community, nation or global population has been a driving social force throughout history, compelling the formation and growth of religious orders, civic organizations and government institutions. And yet what should be our highest priority — increasing the rungs of the economic ladder for those stuck on the bottom — appears to be getting lost in the shuffle of domestic and international discord.

The desire to erase poverty was a pressing desire among the earliest Christians gathering in Jerusalem following the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This early Christian community ensured that there were none “among them that lacked” by making a “distribution … unto every man according as he had need.” The Prophet Mohammed reportedly lived in poverty, though he ruled a mighty kingdom, to stress the importance of caring for the very poorest among us.

This same desire drove an early community of Christians in 19th-century Ohio to live communally on the farm of Lucy and Isaac Morley and share all they had in common. When Parley P. Pratt and early missionaries for what became The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came to their religious community it was the message of easing poverty, among others, that made this new church appealing to them.

This same desire drove the formation of Settlement Houses, such as Hull House in Chicago, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. These were voluntary civic associations designed to assist the poor through economic assistance, job training, education and other help. The relief of poverty drove President Lyndon Johnson and his Great Society that promoted government spending to relieve poverty. The relief of poverty drove President Ronald Reagan’s economic philosophy and priorities, believing that tax relief and the growth of the private economy would lift millions from poverty.

The message of reducing poverty should become a rallying cry especially now when Americans appear drastically split between those who have weathered, and even thrived, in our slow recovery from economic recession and those who were and continue to be the great losers in that recession as job creation and wages stagnated. Others more insightful and articulate than I have persuasively argued that it is just this creation of winners and losers that led to our extremely contentious presidential election and its unorthodox results.

As a result of this election many have hunkered down in their respective partisan bunkers to throw political grenades instead of offering solutions, to increase the level of vitriol instead of cooperation. But it is in this exact time, when many are being left behind, that we should all be rallying around the call to alleviate poverty instead of exacting political punishments. The community links that have tied America together since its founding appear to have become frayed.

Bloomberg recently published an article that persuasively argued that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made an important contribution to the search to eradicate poverty. The article points out that the church’s outsized influence in Utah has transformed the poverty debate. In place of large government spending programs, Utah has benefitted from a large volunteer organization that prioritizes stores of free goods, job training and other assistance offered in exchange for whatever work a person can do.

To this potent mix I would add the role of private industry to create jobs and technologies to lift people out of poverty and to fund civic and community organizations designed to build an economic ladder upward to the middle class for those on the bottom.

We could all learn from this discussion and others like it. It is exactly when our government is working least that private citizens, civic organizations, churches and corporations should be working most to help our fellow women and men.

H.L. Rogers is executive vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer at Millicom.