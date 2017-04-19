Over the last few months, pressure has been mounting to provide more jail space to allow the Salt Lake City police to arrest and jail criminals and drug dealers. Many are embedded in the homeless population.

Although Sheriff Jim Winder has said that we can't arrest our way out of this, we are way beyond that and at a point where we have to arrest criminals. The pressure seems to have resulted in Sheriff Winder recommending, as a starting point for discussion, 21 suggestions to “solve” the problem with the homeless in the Rio Grande area. The plan ignores the reality that most of the problem in the homeless shelter area is due to the police not being able to enforce laws due to lack of adequate and appropriate funding of the county jail and district attorney. The Salt Lake City police are restricted to arresting thousands less than before last year's jail restrictions were put in place.

The first recommendation is to decrease the Road Home population to 200 and refuse beds to those who refuse searches, or are on the sex offender registry or have a warrant for assault or are combative or belligerent. The obvious flaw in the plan is that will result in those individuals spreading out into other Salt Lake City neighborhoods. In other words, neighborhoods would see an increase in the worst of the homeless! Also, warrants cannot be served due to jail overcrowding. The suggestion for a full-time, 24-hours-a-day officer at the shelter is interesting in that there are many police officers within 100 feet of the shelter, almost always.

The idea that Salt Lake City’s no camping ordinance be enforced also is questionable since the ACLU has threatened a lawsuit if it is enforced. the ACLU has filed many lawsuits in many other cities recently and has argued that it is unconstitutional to stop camping if there is no other safe shelter available. If there is a limit of 200 beds at the Road Home, there will be no shelter and a lawsuit is almost guaranteed. I would rather give money to homeless service providers than to the ACLU.

The suggestion to not allow people to be on the sidewalks, when children are dropped off from the school bus, was tried last year, and the parents of those children were ordered off the sidewalks! Michael Clara mediated an agreement to allow the parents to be on the sidewalk without being hassled when they are trying to escort their children inside. Children should not be in homeless shelters would be my first recommendation.

Confiscating bicycles and cars that drive in the area with legitimate businesses and residences also seems to be a guaranteed lawsuit. The enforcing trespassing recommendation flies in the face of the Salt Lake City Police Department's jail booking restriction efforts that listed over 3,000 situations where Salt Lake police were not able to arrest a trespasser or over 4,000 cases of simple assault. So a task force won’t be much help unless there is jail space to book those criminals and DA funding to keep them in jail. Parking restrictions from 400 West to 600 West would destroy the growing business and residential area that is already running out of parking spaces.

Sheriff Winder, when he discussed his recommendations, said that the Rio Grande area has been allowed to degenerate and become convenient for drug dealers. It would be more appropriate to say that Salt Lake County, through inadequate jail and DA funding, allowed the convenient environment for drug dealers. Sheriff Winder is an incredible sheriff and a good, decent and God-fearing man. The recommendations that he released do not do him justice. The reality is that the recommendations seem to be putting wishful thinking before public safety. We need more jail space to remove the criminal element from the homeless population. Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams should listen to the many law enforcement personnel in the county and provide appropriate and adequate public safety funding of the jail and DA. That is my recommendation.

George Chapman.an is a former candidate for mayor of Salt Lake City.