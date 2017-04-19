David Archuleta released a new single Tuesday, the first song released from “Orion," the singer's new album which will be released May 19. The single, “Up All Night,” emphasizes his quest to be present in the moment and disconnect from things that don’t matter.

Archuleta previously shared that he was taking a break from social media in an effort to live in the moment instead of thinking about likes. He posted on Instagram, saying, “Sometimes I get caught up to see if I am having enough interesting moments and witty remarks that will catch enough attention from people. I start rating my self-worth and how good my life is based on if someone chooses to look at my picture and like it or not.”