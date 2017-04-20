I believe that foul language should not be used. In the article by Sherry Young, titled “Foul language is lazy, uncultured expression,” she explains that people are used to the sound profanity. How true this is. Foul language is used on a day-to-day basis by some and it is just part of their vocabulary. There are many better ways to express yourself than cussing. Sherry Young suggests to use substitutes. She uses “Oh, sugar!” instead of some sort of vulgar line.

Today many people believe vulgar language is okay to use. They use it to add emphasis or express emotions. I do not think that this is the right way to go about things. Using clean language creates a more positive environment than one without. Even though it is a social norm to cuss, that does not mean we should follow it. Sometimes it is easier to use foul language instead of thinking of a substitute, but it will be better for you and those around you to use the substitute. I urge each and every one of us to use clean language and encourage those who do not to use substitutes.

Mariam Shockey

Provo