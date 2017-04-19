Utah Falconz's Tina Mangum intercepts the ball in the home opener Saturday, April 15, 2017, against the Sacramento Sirens. The Falconz shut out the Sirens 38-0.

The Utah Falconz women's football team held its home opener Saturday, hosting the Sacramento Sirens. Both teams fought hard in a defensive battle that ended in a solid 38-0 victory for Utah.

Despite the shutout, the Falconz had much to say about Sacramento's improvement in game play.

"Sacramento came into this game a much better team than they were last year," offensive line coach Marc "Hutch" Hunter said. "However, our Falconz women were up to the challenge and shut out the Sirens for the second consecutive year."

"Sacramento played a good game," team captain Tina Mangum said. "They were able to keep our score low and stop our leading offense on multiple drives.

"Our defense had a great game, causing multiple turnovers," Mangum went on to say. "Overall, I thought it was a good game, but it also showed us our weaknesses on both sides of the ball."

Only the reigning league champions could expose weaknesses and still walk away with a 38-0 score, however. The Falconz did a lot right, gaining a total of 365 yards. Twenty-six of those were receiving yards, with one receiving touchdown by Elisa Salazar, thrown by Louise Bean. Utah collected 339 rushing yards and four touchdowns, two by Keeshya Cox, and one each by Veronica Sisqueiros and Tasha Aiono. Cox gained 173 yards alone in the game.

With this latest null opponent score, the Falconz defense, dubbed "The Darkside," continues to show shutouts are a common occurrence and make moves to keep the team in a good position. Players made three interceptions: one each by Sara Galica, Lyndi Prestgard and Tina Mangum. Lorette Cooper batted a Siren ball and Danielle Musick batted the ball down three times alone.

Utah tackled Sacramento for a loss five times: Jordan Willis, Camille Brimhall, Trina Aiono and Renica Iese each made a tackle, and one was a combined effort by Tania Bashford and Salazar. There was one quarterback sack between Willis and Trina Aiono.

These strong women of the Utah Falconz are constantly evolving as a team with each opponent, and the intense battle between these two teams shows how skill has advanced in the game of women's football.

The Falconz will travel to Reno to play the Nevada Storm on April 29. The next home game is May 6, against tough rival the Carson Bobcats. Kickoff is 4 p.m. at Cottonwood High School in Murray. Tickets are $10 for ages 11 and up, and free for 10 and under. Senior and veteran tickets are $8.