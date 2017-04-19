SALT LAKE CITY — The Rev. Gregory J. Boyle — a Jesuit priest, author and humanitarian — will be the keynote speaker at Westminster College’s commencement ceremony on May 13.

The event will take place at 9:45 a.m. at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Father Boyle is the founder and executive director of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. He is also the subject of Academy Award-winner Frieda Lee Mock’s 2012 documentary “G-Dog.”

Father Boyle will receive an honorary degree at the ceremony along with Michael Bassis, Westminster’s 16th president from 2002 to 2012; Ronald W. Jibson, retired chairman, president and CEO of Questar Corp. and a Westminster alumnus; and South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood.