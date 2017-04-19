Ana Raga tees off at the Indian Hills Country Club during the first round of the 2017 WAC Championship on Wednesday. Raga currently finds herself tied for second place after carding a 3-over-par 73.

Utah Valley University sophomore Ana Raga finds herself in a tie for second place after 18 holes of play at the 2017 Western Athletic Conference Women's Golf Championship on Wednesday at the Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kansas. Raga carded an impressive 3-over-par 73 en route to sitting just one stroke back of the individual leader.

Raga recorded a trio of birdies on the day, including birdying her first hole and her last, as well as nine pars and six bogeys. Raga's three birdies are good enough to lead the tournament in that category.

At her first WAC Championship, true freshman Justine Lauer too had a strong opening round for the Wolverines by carding a 5-over-par 75 to sit in a tie for sixth place. Lauer posted one birdie, 12 pars, four bogeys and one double bogey en route to her 75.

Behind the pair of top-10 finishes during the tournament's opening day of action, sophomore Carly Dehlin is next for Utah Valley as she sits in a tie for 25th place at 11-over (81), while redshirt freshman Kaylee Shimizu is tied for 36th at 14-over (84) and Kimberly Nyhus is tied for 38th at 15-over (85).

As a team, the Wolverines are currently in fifth place in the tightly-contested seven-team tournament at 33-over par (313). UMKC is leading the event at 23-over (303), while Seattle U sits in second at 28-over (308), New Mexico State is in third at 29-over (309), CSU Bakersfield is in fourth at 30-over (310), UT Rio Grande Valley is in sixth at 37-over (317) and Chicago State is in seventh at 44-over (324).

Grand Canyon's Deanna Salvatori is the individual leader at 2-over par (72). Raga, as well as CSUB's Ariel Lee and UMKC's Cynthia Diaz, each sit just one stroke back at 3-over.

The 54-hole, three-day WAC Championship continues on Thursday with the tournament's second round. The Wolverines are slated to tee off between 8:40-9:20 a.m. CT, and live results can be followed via GolfStat Results. The tournament will then conclude on Friday.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.