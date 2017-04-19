Easter celebrations across cultures vary greatly, and whether it’s bearing testimony, family dinners, egg hunts, dressing up for church, sharing inspiration or wearing big hats, Mormon Easter celebrations reflect a similarly wide selection of activities and sentiments.
Marie Osmond posted a family photo and an inspirational Easter message with pictures of Christ.
Al Fox Carraway posted a picture of her young son holding an Easter egg and another of the Christus.
Elizabeth Smart posted the first photo of her newborn son on Easter, tweeting “These two make my Easter perfect.”
Madilyn Paige, Miss Provo first attendant and previous “American Idol” competitor, posted photos of herself and some spring flowers.
Jared Mecham, LDS vlogger and family man, posted this photo on Instagram.
Lexi Mae Walker, a young singer who recently collaborated with BYU Vocal Point and Jenny Oaks Baker, posted an Easter video from earlier in her career of her performance at an LDS Face to Face.
Bri Ray, a singer and songwriter, posted some inspiration on her Twitter account, including the tweet below and another that simply said “Happy Easter, chicks.”
Sistas in Zion posted a photo taken outside an LDS church building.
BYU Noteworthy reposted a video the group released last year, “Amazing Grace.”
Ann Romney, wife of Mitt Romney, posted a photo of their family over their Easter feast.
Studio C’s Jeremy Warner posted this picture of his son, who contemplates life in the middle of an Easter egg hunt.
Also from Studio C, Natalie Madsen posted this GIF of how she feels after her kids have an Easter egg hunt.
David Archuleta wished all of his followers a happy Easter and posted a link to the Easter campaign of the LDS church.
British vloggers The Wilky Ways followed suit, with a shout-out to the Easter campaign and a family photo.
Elder Robert D. Hales’ Twitter account posted an inspirational message on Twitter.
Elder David A. Bednar’s Twitter account posted a scripture and a picture of the empty tomb.
Elder Neil L. Andersen's Twitter account pushed for a little less online activity.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson's Twitter account shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and many people replied to the post with their own testimonies.
Mormon Mentions highlights social media posts with connections to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.