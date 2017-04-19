Easter celebrations across cultures vary greatly, and whether it’s bearing testimony, family dinners, egg hunts, dressing up for church, sharing inspiration or wearing big hats, Mormon Easter celebrations reflect a similarly wide selection of activities and sentiments.

Marie Osmond posted a family photo and an inspirational Easter message with pictures of Christ.

Beautiful #Easter weekend with our kids and grandkids! What did you do? pic.twitter.com/Asp8jUd871 — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) April 18, 2017

The Savior helps us lift the heavy crosses we bear & offers wisdom, peace & comfort. #HappyEaster 🐣💋



👉https://t.co/4VPGBPxlRs#HeIsRisen pic.twitter.com/UwIYykfL0L — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) April 16, 2017

Al Fox Carraway posted a picture of her young son holding an Easter egg and another of the Christus.

Here's my heart, Lord, take and seal it.

Seal it for Thy courts above pic.twitter.com/oHsSHwxA1Y — Al Carraway (@22AlFox) April 16, 2017

Elizabeth Smart posted the first photo of her newborn son on Easter, tweeting “These two make my Easter perfect.”

Madilyn Paige, Miss Provo first attendant and previous “American Idol” competitor, posted photos of herself and some spring flowers.

Jared Mecham, LDS vlogger and family man, posted this photo on Instagram.

Happy Easter! I'm so glad to be able to celebrate this amazing day with my family. I know He lives and loves us. I hope you all have a wonderful week! A post shared by Jared Mecham (@jaredmecham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Lexi Mae Walker, a young singer who recently collaborated with BYU Vocal Point and Jenny Oaks Baker, posted an Easter video from earlier in her career of her performance at an LDS Face to Face.

Bri Ray, a singer and songwriter, posted some inspiration on her Twitter account, including the tweet below and another that simply said “Happy Easter, chicks.”

Believe in something

Live for something — Bri Ray (@TheBriRay) April 16, 2017

Sistas in Zion posted a photo taken outside an LDS church building.

BYU Noteworthy reposted a video the group released last year, “Amazing Grace.”

Although we filmed this a year and a half ago, the message of this song is everlasting. Because of Him, we can be... https://t.co/z8rz3t71FN — BYU Noteworthy (@BYUNoteworthy) April 16, 2017

Ann Romney, wife of Mitt Romney, posted a photo of their family over their Easter feast.

From our family to yours: wishing you peace and joy as we celebrate the good news. pic.twitter.com/9YFHNROgGG — Ann Romney (@AnnDRomney) April 16, 2017

Studio C’s Jeremy Warner posted this picture of his son, who contemplates life in the middle of an Easter egg hunt.

When you're hunting eggs but remember all the injustices in the world and decide to just walk away. #Easter #Egghunt2017 pic.twitter.com/aWDx7LgS5x — Jeremy Warner (@TheJeremyWarner) April 15, 2017

Also from Studio C, Natalie Madsen posted this GIF of how she feels after her kids have an Easter egg hunt.

Me waiting for my kids to fall asleep so I can go through their #EasterEggHunt loot. #easter pic.twitter.com/o24KbWGrro — Natalie Madsen (@NatalieMadsen) April 15, 2017

David Archuleta wished all of his followers a happy Easter and posted a link to the Easter campaign of the LDS church.

Happy Easter everyone!! Hope you all have a great day! https://t.co/HFcwijVVH5 — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) April 16, 2017

British vloggers The Wilky Ways followed suit, with a shout-out to the Easter campaign and a family photo.

Elder Robert D. Hales’ Twitter account posted an inspirational message on Twitter.

I bear my special witness that He lives. May He bless us in our eternal quest to realize our divine discipleship. pic.twitter.com/1AG9c6uVel — Robert D. Hales (@HalesRobertDean) April 16, 2017

Elder David A. Bednar’s Twitter account posted a scripture and a picture of the empty tomb.

He is not here: for he is risen.

—Matthew 28:6 pic.twitter.com/FJ00NS5cEX — David A. Bednar (@BednarDavidA) April 16, 2017

Elder Neil L. Andersen's Twitter account pushed for a little less online activity.

Overcoming the world is being less concerned with our online connections and more concerned with our heavenly connection to God. — Neil L. Andersen (@AndersenNeilL) April 15, 2017

Elder D. Todd Christofferson's Twitter account shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and many people replied to the post with their own testimonies.

On this Easter Sunday, I stand as a witness that Jesus is the resurrected Redeemer. I pray that you may receive that same witness. — D T Christofferson (@ChristoffDTodd) April 16, 2017

