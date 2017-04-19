The opinion column “How the Honor Code may prevent sexual assaults” (April 11) has false facts and hurts BYU sexual assault victims.

It states that BYU “implemented an amnesty clause.” This is not true. The clause has not been fully approved and added to written policy yet. Also, this amnesty clause does not provide enough protection for victims. A victim, for example, must first declare they have been raped and then request amnesty to avoid punishment by the Honor Code Office. Victims suffer from shame, guilt and PTSD. They are unable to ask for help, declare they were raped or understand why they would need to request amnesty.

The Honor Code does not stop evil people from doing evil things, and it has been used by perpetrators to silence victims and by BYU, intentionally or not, to punish victims. Here are just some of the problems:

1) The Honor Code Office handles all student discipline

2) The Honor Code does not explicitly state that it will support or protect victims of sexual assault

3) The Honor Code personnel are not always professionals trained to understand and support victims

4) The Honor Code Office has, according to allegations, taken reports of sexual violence and based on their judgment classified them as “moral misconduct” or “sexual relations” and then consequently punished survivors.

The Honor Code and the Honor Code Office does not make BYU safer for sexual assault victims. In fact it has been the source of a lifetime of pain for victims. The student’s safety and health must come first, always. Start by believing.

Hailey Allen, BYU ‘08

Lehi