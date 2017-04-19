Season 9 champion Donny Osmond returned to “Dancing with the Stars” on this season’s Disney night on Monday, but not to dance.
The veteran performer sang “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Disney’s “Mulan” as accompaniment to Val Chmerkovskiy and Normani Kordei’s paso doble.
Besides Mulan, season 24’s Disney night featured songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Enchanted,” “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Pinocchio,” “Finding Dory,” “Cars 3” and “Wreck-It Ralph.”
The couple that Osmond performed for took home the high score of the night, getting a 10-10-9-10 from the judges for a total of 49, according to ABC News.
Osmond posted his excitement about the night on Twitter, adding, “By the way, I own one of those,” as he pointed to the trophy.
