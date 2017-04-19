BYU’s men’s and women’s golf teams are set to compete this week in the 2017 West Coast Conference Championships, held April 20-22, at Riverside Country Club in Provo. All teams will play 54 holes in three days on the par-72 course.

The No. 27 ranked BYU women’s team seeks to defend its 2016 WCC title alongside league foes No. 36 Pepperdine, Gonzaga, Santa Clara and San Francisco.

BYU’s men’s golf is ranked 47th nationally and is coming off last week’s PING Cougar Classic win. The Cougars will compete against No. 22 Pepperdine, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, San Diego, San Francisco, Saint Mary's and Santa Clara.

At the 2016 WCC Golf Championships held at Blackhawk Country Club in Danville, California, the Cougar women shot +20 to claim first place and put an end to Pepperdine's 14-year championship win streak. Rose Huang tied for second place individually, while Kendra Dalton tied for sixth place.

BYU women’s golf placed first in two tournaments in the 2016-17 regular season and finished second in six events, including the BYU at Entrada Classic. The Cougars return to Provo after taking third at the Dale McNamara Invitational on April 11.

At the 2016 WCC Golf Championships, BYU men's golf took third place, shooting +4 as a team. Patrick Fishburn finished in fourth place as an individual and fired a 69 in the third round.

BYU men's golf placed first in four regular season events in the 2016-17 season, including the Olympic Club Intercollegiate, the Nick Watney Invitational and the Pacific Invitational. Freshman Rhett Rasmussen was the top finisher in three tournaments, including a first-place victory in the Goodwin. Junior Patrick Fishburn led the way for the Cougars in eight events. He won the Stockton Pacific Invitational.

Tournament play at this year’s WCC Championships begins at 8 a.m. MDT, on Thursday. The 2017 Championships are free and open to the public. Fans can download a map of Riverside Country Club if they choose to attend.