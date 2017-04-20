SALT LAKE CITY — The STEM Action Center will recognize five Utah individuals for their contributions to education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics statewide.

The recipients of the third annual STEM Innovation Awards are:

• Kathy Liu, a student at West High School.

• Dawn McNiel, a fifth-grade teacher at Mountainville Academy.

• John Donley, career and technical education coordinator in the Weber School District.

• Jill Wood, a day camp director with the YMCA of Northern Utah.

• Mark Jones, a counselor at West Jordan Middle School.

The teacher, counselor, principal and mentor will receive a trophy and a $2,000 grant for STEM projects, while the student will receive a trophy and an iPad Mini.

Tamara Goetz, executive director of the Utah STEM Action Center, and Richard Nelson, president and CEO of Utah Technology Council will present the awards Thursday.