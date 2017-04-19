A brief look at 11 notable moments from the past three decades involving Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who announced Wednesday he would not seek re-election.

December 1988: The future congressman was the BYU football team's starting placekicker. He kicked the tying and go-ahead field goals in BYU's Freedom Bowl win over Colorado, 20-17.

October 2005: Having served as former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr.'s chief of staff since 2003, Chaffetz announced he would leave the position to reenter private business.

June 2008: Riding Republican discontent, Chaffetz defeated six-term Congressman Chris Cannon in the party's primary with 60 percent of the vote to win the GOP nomination for Utah's 3rd Congressional District seat. He won his first term that November.

January 2009: Chaffetz appeared on "The Colbert Report" on Comedy Central. One of the questions host Stephen Colbert asked was: "What percentage of your district is made up of Osmonds?" The appearance also featured a leg wrestling match.

November 2010: In a landslide, Chaffetz won a second term, fending off political newcomer Karen Hyer, who ran on the Democratic ticket despite the fact she is a lifelong Republican.

Spring and fall 2012: Chaffetz worked as a representative of Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, spoke at the Republican National Convention and earned re-election to Utah's 3rd District seat that November.

October 2012: A month after an attack on a U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, Chaffetz visited the country because of what he believed was an "increasingly spurious account by the Obama administration of what happened in Benghazi the night of Sept. 11," according to The New York Times.

November 2014: Chaffetz locked down his fourth term in Congress, winning his seat in a veteran vs. underdog race against Democratic newcomer Brian Wonnacott. Chaffetz won a race later that month to become chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, putting him in charge of a panel that pursued the Obama administration on a number of issues, according to The Washington Times.

October 2016: Tweeting that the case of Hillary Clinton's emails was being reopened, Chaffetz drew ire and praise just days before the 2016 election.

November 2016: The congressman's fifth win in the 3rd Congressional District came over Democrat Stephen Tryon by capturing 75 percent of votes.

February 2017: Chaffetz attended a town hall meeting that he described as "bullying and an attempt at intimidation" from a crowd opposed to President Donald Trump's election.