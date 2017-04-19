Mara Brown, chief deputy city attorney for Ogden, addresses the City Council about an ordinance allowing pet owners to license a third dog in limited situations on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

OGDEN — The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance allowing pet owners to license a third dog in limited situations.

The exception to Ogden’s two-dog limit accommodates up to one additional Americans with Disabilities Act service dog, certified therapy dog, police or military trained dog, or a dog owned by deployed military personnel.

The ordinance was crafted in response to a request by residents to allow a third dog as part of their therapy dog training cycle. Trainers often have one dog in training, one dog currently working as a certified therapy dog and one older, retired therapy dog.

The ordinance distinguishes between therapy animals and comfort animals, which are not included under the third-dog exception. Owners of comfort animals are permitted to license their comfort dog as one of the two allowable dogs.

“There are a few situations where it makes sense for residents to be allowed to own more than two dogs,” City Council Chairwoman Marcia White said. “The exception established by the ordinance recognizes the important role of ADA service dogs and also better accommodates therapy dogs who work in our community.”

The ordinance isn’t anticipated to impact enforcement and does not change the city’s six-pet limit. Those who are allowed a third dog under the new exception still may not own more than six pets total.

Certification of training or documentation of military deployment for the third dog will be required at the time of licensing.