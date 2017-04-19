Brett Michael Edmunds, 41, was arrested late Tuesday, April 18, 2017, for allegedly robbing at least 12 businesses, including five banks.

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was once wanted for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart has been arrested for a series of bank robberies in Salt Lake County.

Bret Michael Edmunds, 41, was arrested Tuesday by a task force consisting of local and federal officers about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Salt Lake police detective Richard Chipping said investigators received a tip that Edmunds might be in the area of 1800 South and 700 East.

While looking for him, "a car that they believed to be connected to that individual was seen driving by. They conducted a stop, and it turned out to be the guy," Chipping said.

Edmunds was arrested without incident.

According to the FBI's website, Edmunds is believed to have robbed at least five banks in February and March.

• Feb. 8 — Jordan Credit Union, 658 W. Center, Midvale

• Feb. 23 — Zions Bank, 159 W. Center, Midvale

• March 1 — Washington Federal Credit Union, 2262 Highland Drive

• March 14 — U.S. Bank, 1575 S. Main

• March 28 — Zions Bank, 12271 S. 900 East, Draper

In each case, Edmunds handed the teller a note demanding money and claiming to have a gun, according to the FBI.

According to Salt Lake police, "Edmunds has been linked to multiple robberies stretching from Layton to Provo, involving businesses and banks."

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery.

Edmunds told investigators after his arrest that he had robbed 12 businesses, including five banks, according to a jail booking report. In addition to the banks, Edmunds was being investigated for robbing a Red Hanger Cleaners, Jamba Juice and Little Caesars Pizza, the report states.

In 2002, Edmunds became the focus of a nationwide manhunt shortly after 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Federal Heights home. A milkman said he saw Edmunds' car in the area of Smart's house on the morning of the kidnapping.

Edmunds was finally found in a West Virginia hospital following an apparent drug overdose. He was questioned by federal authorities and cleared in the kidnapping. He was later extradited back to Utah to face charges unrelated to the Smart case.

Edmunds was sentenced in late 2002 to up to five years in the Utah State Prison for failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony, and up to one year for assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.