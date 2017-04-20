SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for nighttime freeway ramp closures near downtown to allow for bridge maintenance work.

The ramp from southbound I-15 to westbound I-80 will be closed for up to four nights starting Thursday, and the ramp from eastbound I-80 to northbound I-15 will be closed for four nights starting Friday.

The ramps will be closed weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and open for the morning commute. On weekends, the ramps will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 8 a.m. the next morning.

Northern Utah and Davis County drivers will need to use I-215 to access westbound I-80 and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Maintenance work will continue on nearly 40 bridges and freeway ramps throughout the Salt Lake Valley this spring and summer.

Construction schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.